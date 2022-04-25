Professional Guitar Tuner Tronicaltune PLUS – a unique in the World Guitar Autotuner for almost any Guitar.
Guitar Tuner Tronicaltune professional is the revolutionary device is for electric and acoustic guitars alike that seamlessly self-tunes your guitar in a matter of seconds as robot guitar.
The idea for Gibson’s revolutionary Robot Guitar Tuner
In 2005, opened Hamburg Guitar Tuner
30 Days Money Back Guarantee
Extended Product Support
Made in Germany
Features
- Full automatic tuning in 2-3 seconds
- Tuning change within seconds
- Multi-String (polyphone) – for quick access or Single-String
- Noise Immunity
- 24 alternate tuning presets
- String Up / Down Mode – wind or unwind strings automatically
- Custom Tuning – create a custom tuning
- Reference Tuning – tune with manually tuned string
- Capo Mode – detect a capo
- Made in Germany