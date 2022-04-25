Professional Guitar Tuner Tronicaltune PLUS – a unique in the World Guitar Autotuner for almost any Guitar.

Guitar Tuner Tronicaltune professional is the revolutionary device is for electric and acoustic guitars alike that seamlessly self-tunes your guitar in a matter of seconds as robot guitar.

The revolutionary TronicalTune Guitar Tuner system is a ‘drop in’ retrofit available for electric and acoustic guitar which keeps the instrument perfectly in tune and allows fast switching to alternate tunings, at the touch of a button. It requires no modification to the instrument and does nothing to compromise the sound or playing performance. Servo driven machine heads control tuning the same way as regular tuning machines, and the headstock mounted unit even offers the ability to store custom tuning too. TronicalTune takes out the hassle of tuning, making it easy, and- against all odds- fun.

The idea for Gibson’s revolutionary Robot Guitar Tuner Auto-tuning system came in a fit of frustration. Aggravated that he couldn’t keep his guitar in tune and that he was spending so much time trying to, the twenty-something turned to the Internet to see if there were any automatic tuning systems on the market. Dissatisfied with what he found, he imagined a system that would automatically tune a guitar in no-time-flat. That got him thinking about other possibilities too: a system that could switch effortlessly between multiple tunings, keep a guitar perfectly intonated, and even change strings for you. The fact that Adams had little engineering tuner experience didn’t deter him. Over a period of 10 years, the professional guitar tech perfected a lightweight and foolproof tuner system that tunes a guitar precisely and automatically in only a few seconds.