Professional Guitar Tuner Tronicaltune PLUS – a unique in the World Guitar Autotuner for almost any Guitar.

Guitar Tuner Tronicaltune professional is the revolutionary device is for electric and acoustic guitars alike that seamlessly self-tunes your guitar in a matter of seconds as robot guitar.

The revolutionary TronicalTune Guitar Tuner system is a ‘drop in’ retrofit available for electric and acoustic guitar which keeps the instrument perfectly in tune and allows fast switching to alternate tunings, at the touch of a button.
 
It requires no modification to the instrument and does nothing to compromise the sound or playing performance. Servo driven machine heads control tuning the same way as regular tuning machines, and the headstock mounted unit even offers the ability to store custom tuning too. TronicalTune takes out the hassle of tuning, making it easy, and- against all odds- fun.
 

The idea for Gibson’s revolutionary Robot Guitar Tuner

Auto-tuning system came in a fit of frustration. Aggravated that he couldn’t keep his guitar in tune and that he was spending so much time trying to, the twenty-something turned to the Internet to see if there were any automatic tuning systems on the market. Dissatisfied with what he found, he imagined a system that would automatically tune a guitar in no-time-flat.
 
That got him thinking about other possibilities too: a system that could switch effortlessly between multiple tunings, keep a guitar perfectly intonated, and even change strings for you. The fact that Adams had little engineering tuner experience didn’t deter him. Over a period of 10 years, the professional guitar tech perfected a lightweight and foolproof tuner system that tunes a guitar precisely and automatically in only a few seconds.
 
 
 
“I wanted to create something that would respect the tonal concept of the instrument without changing it. There was so much new technology Guitar Tuner that had to be like developed to make it what it is today,”. In 2005, opened his Hamburg, Germany-based company technology guitar tuner that had to be developed to make it what it is today,” explains.
 

In 2005, opened Hamburg Guitar Tuner

Germany-based company Tronicaltune, and began getting the word out about his invention of tuner. It didn’t take long. Uli Jon Roth, Steve Vai, Billy Corgan, and other notables already use the tuner system and all sing its praises on stages worldwide. “I haven’t met anybody who doesn’t love it,” Adams says. “This is a dream for guitar players.
 
They don’t have to think about tuning guitar tuner anymore. Many artists have told me that having this makes them so relaxed.
 
As they know that robot guitar tuner but no matter what, they will be in tune. If you are more relaxed, you have a better performance of tronical. You can be more creative.”
Features

  • Full automatic tuning in 2-3 seconds
  • Tuning change within seconds
  • Multi-String (polyphone) – for quick access or Single-String
  • Noise Immunity
  • 24 alternate tuning presets
  • String Up / Down Mode – wind or unwind strings automatically
  • Custom Tuning – create a custom tuning
  • Reference Tuning – tune with manually tuned string
  • Capo Mode –  detect a capo
  • Made in Germany

Artists who use Tronical

Eddie Ojeda

Eddie Ojeda.jpg.pagespeed.ce .yC0eNpqc6X Eddie Ojeda

To write songs in open G and D tuning has opened another world of song writing Read more “Eddie Ojeda”

Twisted Sister

Otto Waalkes

Otto Waalkes with his new TronicalTune1 909x633 1 Otto Waalkes

Soooo coool! Read more “Otto Waalkes”

Otto Waalkes

Uli Jon Roth

Uli.jpg.pagespeed.ce .G35pdHfDAm Uli Jon Roth

Tronical Tuning System is a must have for any stringed instrument player Read more “Uli Jon Roth”

Scorpions

Rudolf Schenker

Scorpions Rudolf Schenker

Wow, Amazing Read more “Rudolf Schenker”

Scorpions

Jennifer Batten

JenniferBatten.jpg.pagespeed.ce .LNOcKWRSI Jennifer Batten

The Tronical tuner solves the problem once and for all by tuning automatically while you’re still engaged with the audience. Read more “Jennifer Batten”

Michael Jackson, 3G

Kurt Rosenwinkel

KurtRosenwinkel2 Kurt Rosenwinkel

I love my Tronical tuning system. I can switch between custom tunings at the push of a button between songs. Read more “Kurt Rosenwinkel”

Kurt Rosenwinkel

Jeff Waters

Anihillator.jpg.pagespeed.ce .ZNMRbxEAvm Jeff Waters

I put it to the real-world test… it worked, as advertised – simply amazing Read more “Jeff Waters”

Annihilator
