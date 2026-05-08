sam bg 1 Tronicaltune 3+3 Style

3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Jason V.
“Installed on my Explorer, super easy and accurate.”
Review for: C2 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Timo
“Ottimo per esercitarsi. Un po' troppo insipido per le esibizioni dal vivo.”
Review for: Tronicaltune Strings Basic 010-052
Or.
“I thought it’s kinda gimmick first… but wow. Installed the Type C on my Strat and it works like magic. Change strings, hit a button, done. Yeah it’s not cheap but man, the time I save every rehearsal is crazy worth it.”
Review for: C Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
A.T. (IL)
“Switching tunings for metal sets is crazy quick. Stays stable even with aggressive playing.”
Review for: C1 Type Reverse
Mark
“Drop tunings on my Schecter are instant, amazing tech”
Review for: C Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner

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