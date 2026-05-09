sam bg 1 Tronicaltune 3+3 Style

3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

D. W.
“Fits perfectly! Unfortunately, shipping is a bit expensive. But delivery was very fast!”
Review for: Gen I Battery Pack for Gibson Robot
Tom
“It was a great idea to introduce the USB charger. Very practical, I ordered two right away for home and the studio.”
Review for: USB charging cable for Tronicaltune / gForce Battery
James
“I practice more now because tuning is no hassle”
Review for: N Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Gali
“Thank you! To other customers: hands off from generics!!!! They are not fits!”
Review for: Battery Pack for Min-ETune/ GForce
Jason
“Learning curve at first, but once set up it’s flawless”
Review for: K Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner

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