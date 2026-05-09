sam bg 1 Tronicaltune 3+3 Style

3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Robert
“No more stress before gigs, my LP Studio is always in tune”
Review for: A Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Kevin
“I gig twice a week, this system saves me so much time”
Review for: C2 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
David P. – London, UK
“I travel between humid and dry climates all the time. TronicalTune keeps my guitar perfectly in tune no matter where I play. Pure genius!”
Review for: F1 Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
William R.
“It's only a temporary solution, but thanks to it, I can continue to use my robot after the old charger broke.”
Review for: Bundle USB World Travel Charger + Robot Gen I Battery Pack
Brian
“Finally a guitar tuner that actually works the way pros need it to. I can switch from E standard to drop C in seconds. Insane.”
Review for: C2 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner

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