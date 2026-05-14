3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Robert
“TronicalTune made my SG way more fun to play”
Review for: B1 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Or.
“I thought it’s kinda gimmick first… but wow. Installed the Type C on my Strat and it works like magic. Change strings, hit a button, done. Yeah it’s not cheap but man, the time I save every rehearsal is crazy worth it.”
Review for: C Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Jason
“Learning curve at first, but once set up it’s flawless”
Review for: K Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Dan
“My old gForce system was kinda slow, so I got the Upgrade Kit. Super easy swap, just unscrew and put the new one in. Works way faster and battery lasts longer too. Feels like I got a brand new guitar upgrade.”
Review for: Electronic Upgrade for GForce
Mark R. – Los Angeles, USA
“I’ve been gigging for over 20 years, and nothing beats TronicalTune. It’s the only guitar tuner that keeps up with my setlist changes. Absolute game-changer.”
Review for: C5 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner

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