3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

M.C.
“On my Strat, I can jump from standard to drop tuning in seconds. Super consistent tuning even after a long rehearsal.”
Review for: C Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Tom
“TronicalTune saves me between songs – no more pedal tuner.”
Review for: I Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Brian
“My Les Paul finally stays locked in after a full set. Alternate tunings are basically a button press now.”
Review for: E Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Chris W.
“I play a lot live, TronicalTune saves me every night”
Review for: A Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
James
“My Martin never played this tight before.”
Review for: G Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner

What is your Brand?

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