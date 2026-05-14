3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Jason
“Learning curve at first, but once set up it’s flawless”
Review for: K Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Gali
“Thank you! To other customers: hands off from generics!!!! They are not fits!”
Review for: Battery Pack for Min-ETune/ GForce
Emily
“A bit pricey, yet the accuracy is unbeatable”
Review for: G Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Peter
“Installed it on my Gretsch hollowbody – works better than I expected”
Review for: Z Type
Robert
“My ESP holds tuning way better across a whole night. Going from E to drop C is effortless.”
Review for: C Type Reverse

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