3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Sam
“Drop tunings are consistent every time I hit it. Huge time saver for rehearsals and tracking.”
Review for: C1 Type Reverse
Mike T.
“Installed on my Strat, and it tunes faster than I ever could.”
Review for: C1 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Or.
“I thought it’s kinda gimmick first… but wow. Installed the Type C on my Strat and it works like magic. Change strings, hit a button, done. Yeah it’s not cheap but man, the time I save every rehearsal is crazy worth it.”
Review for: C Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Lisa
“At first I thought it was a gimmick, now I use it daily”
Review for: T Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
John
“My Les Paul Standard stays perfectly in tune now, no matter how hard I play.”
Review for: A Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner

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