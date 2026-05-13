3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

D. W.
“Fits perfectly! Unfortunately, shipping is a bit expensive. But delivery was very fast!”
Review for: Gen I Battery Pack for Gibson Robot
Brian
“Needed support for installation, customer service was great”
Review for: C1 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Lisa G.
“Keeps my Stratocaster perfectly in tune, even after heavy bends”
Review for: C Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Peter
“Installed it on my Gretsch hollowbody – works better than I expected”
Review for: Z Type
M.C.
“On my Strat, I can jump from standard to drop tuning in seconds. Super consistent tuning even after a long rehearsal.”
Review for: C Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner

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