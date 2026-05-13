3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Greg
“No more messing with clip-on tuners on my LP Studio”
Review for: A Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Lisa
“At first I thought it was a gimmick, now I use it daily”
Review for: T Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Jurgen
“I got the TronicalTune and I’m blown away. No more wasting time tuning – one press of a button and my guitar is perfectly in tune. Switching between Standard and Drop D is a total gamechanger. Installation was quick and easy, and it works flawlessly. Highly recommended!”
Review for: C Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
David P. – London, UK
“I travel between humid and dry climates all the time. TronicalTune keeps my guitar perfectly in tune no matter where I play. Pure genius!”
Review for: F1 Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Kelly
“Made my Epiphone feel like a much more expensive rig. Tuning is fast and reliably on point.”
Review for: J Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner

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