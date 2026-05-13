3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Sergey S.
“Super easy to use on stage.”
Review for: C1 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Sarah P.
“My Taylor acoustic never sounded so consistent”
Review for: H Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Greg
“No more messing with clip-on tuners on my LP Studio”
Review for: A Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Robert
“My ESP holds tuning way better across a whole night. Going from E to drop C is effortless.”
Review for: C Type Reverse
Lars
“After my old battery gave up the ghost after 5 years of use, I ordered a new one, first on e*ay, a “compatible” one that didn't work, and then here. Yes, it's a bit more expensive, but it's an original.”
Review for: Rechargeable LiPo Battery for Tronicaltune

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