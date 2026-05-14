3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Scott
“I don’t use it all the time, but for recording it’s unbeatable.”
Review for: C Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Michael Cox
“Such an amazing product. I purchased an original 2007 Les Paul first production Run which opened my eyes to Tronical and multiple alternate tunings. I had this originally (Type “E”) I put on my main Les Paul Custom for Live shows, and since now have it on multiple Les Paul Customs, a Fender American Strat, Studio only guitars(with the highest accuracy setting).. I have the system on multiple Acoustic guitars(works amazing), and soon to be a SJ-200… I also have one on my sons Taylor GS mini plus with the “short scale” setting. 100% recommend this system to all players.. beginners to pros.. And also stage to studio.. It is not just a tuner..it is a tool that will change your playing and open doors…. Buy it!”
Review for: E Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Jake
“Exactly what I needed for my setup.”
Review for: C Type Reverse
Jennifer
“Practicing is way more fun when the guitar is always perfect”
Review for: H Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Karen
“My daughter uses it on her beginner Epiphone – no more frustration”
Review for: K Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner

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