3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Sarah P.
“My Taylor acoustic never sounded so consistent”
Review for: H Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Jake
“Perfect fit on my Gibson SG, tuning is lightning fast.”
Review for: B Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Lisa
“At first I thought it was a gimmick, now I use it daily”
Review for: T Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Andy
“Installed it on my Gibson Firebird – works surprisingly well”
Review for: C6 Type
Chris W.
“I play a lot live, TronicalTune saves me every night”
Review for: A Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner

What is your Brand?

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