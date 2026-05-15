3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Matt
“Not cheap, but on my ES-335 it feels totally worth it”
Review for: A Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
James
“My Martin never played this tight before.”
Review for: G Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Or.
“I thought it’s kinda gimmick first… but wow. Installed the Type C on my Strat and it works like magic. Change strings, hit a button, done. Yeah it’s not cheap but man, the time I save every rehearsal is crazy worth it.”
Review for: C Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
M.
“Been using the TronicalTune Plus on my Les Paul for a few months now. Honestly, I don’t even remember the last time I tuned by hand 😆 Just hit the button and the guitar does it all. Super accurate, way better than any clip-on tuner I ever had. On stage it’s a life saver – while others are still tuning, I’m ready to play.”
Review for: A Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
James
“I practice more now because tuning is no hassle”
Review for: N Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner

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