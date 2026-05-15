3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

D. W.
“Fits perfectly! Unfortunately, shipping is a bit expensive. But delivery was very fast!”
Review for: Gen I Battery Pack for Gibson Robot
Sarah L.
“Love the alternate tunings for my Gibson SG.”
Review for: B Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Mark R. – Los Angeles, USA
“I’ve been gigging for over 20 years, and nothing beats TronicalTune. It’s the only guitar tuner that keeps up with my setlist changes. Absolute game-changer.”
Review for: C5 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Lisa
“At first I thought it was a gimmick, now I use it daily”
Review for: T Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Andy
“Installed it on my Gibson Firebird – works surprisingly well”
Review for: C6 Type

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