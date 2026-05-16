3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Scott
“I don’t use it all the time, but for recording it’s unbeatable.”
Review for: C Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Matt S.
“Tuning is quick and accurate every time.”
Review for: C5 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Jake
“Perfect fit on my Gibson SG, tuning is lightning fast.”
Review for: B Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Mike T.
“Installed on my Strat, and it tunes faster than I ever could.”
Review for: C1 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Kelly
“Made my Epiphone feel like a much more expensive rig. Tuning is fast and reliably on point.”
Review for: J Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner

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