3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Daniel
“Great for fast tuning changes in church band practice”
Review for: L Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Peter
“Installed it on my Gretsch hollowbody – works better than I expected”
Review for: Z Type
Sam
“Drop tunings are consistent every time I hit it. Huge time saver for rehearsals and tracking.”
Review for: C1 Type Reverse
Kevin
“I gig twice a week, this system saves me so much time”
Review for: C2 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Sergey S.
“Super easy to use on stage.”
Review for: C1 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner

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