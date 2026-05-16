3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Chris W.
“I play a lot live, TronicalTune saves me every night”
Review for: A Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Mark R. – Los Angeles, USA
“I’ve been gigging for over 20 years, and nothing beats TronicalTune. It’s the only guitar tuner that keeps up with my setlist changes. Absolute game-changer.”
Review for: C5 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Peter
“Installed it on my Gretsch hollowbody – works better than I expected”
Review for: Z Type
Brian
“Needed support for installation, customer service was great”
Review for: C1 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Brian
“My Les Paul finally stays locked in after a full set. Alternate tunings are basically a button press now.”
Review for: E Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner

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