3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Lars
“After my old battery gave up the ghost after 5 years of use, I ordered a new one, first on e*ay, a “compatible” one that didn't work, and then here. Yes, it's a bit more expensive, but it's an original.”
Review for: Rechargeable LiPo Battery for Tronicaltune
Kelly
“Made my Epiphone feel like a much more expensive rig. Tuning is fast and reliably on point.”
Review for: J Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Kevin
“At first I wasn’t sure, now I can’t live without it on my Strat!”
Review for: C Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Jurgen
“I got the TronicalTune and I’m blown away. No more wasting time tuning – one press of a button and my guitar is perfectly in tune. Switching between Standard and Drop D is a total gamechanger. Installation was quick and easy, and it works flawlessly. Highly recommended!”
Review for: C Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Brian
“Needed support for installation, customer service was great”
Review for: C1 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner

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