3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Emily
“For songwriting at home, this is the best tool I ever bought”
Review for: L Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Jennifer
“Practicing is way more fun when the guitar is always perfect”
Review for: H Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Jake
“Exactly what I needed for my setup.”
Review for: C Type Reverse
Anna
“Love how it saves me time in rehearsals”
Review for: C4 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Eric
“Installation was easier than expected.”
Review for: C3 Type TronicalTune Plus

What is your Brand?

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