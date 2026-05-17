3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Timo
“Ottimo per esercitarsi. Un po' troppo insipido per le esibizioni dal vivo.”
Review for: Tronicaltune Strings Basic 010-052
Daniel
“Great for fast tuning changes in church band practice”
Review for: L Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Jason V.
“Installed on my Explorer, super easy and accurate.”
Review for: C2 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Mark R. – Los Angeles, USA
“I’ve been gigging for over 20 years, and nothing beats TronicalTune. It’s the only guitar tuner that keeps up with my setlist changes. Absolute game-changer.”
Review for: C5 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
D. W.
“Fits perfectly! Unfortunately, shipping is a bit expensive. But delivery was very fast!”
Review for: Gen I Battery Pack for Gibson Robot

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