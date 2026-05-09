sam bg 1 Tronicaltune 3+3 Style

3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Jet T.
“My Black Beauty love it!”
Review for: E Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Mark J.
“Great for quick tuning changes in the studio”
Review for: F Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Sam
“Drop tunings are consistent every time I hit it. Huge time saver for rehearsals and tracking.”
Review for: C1 Type Reverse
Kyle D.
“Switching to C tuning for metal is now instant”
Review for: C5 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Jurgen
“I got the TronicalTune and I’m blown away. No more wasting time tuning – one press of a button and my guitar is perfectly in tune. Switching between Standard and Drop D is a total gamechanger. Installation was quick and easy, and it works flawlessly. Highly recommended!”
Review for: C Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner

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