sam bg 1 Tronicaltune 3+3 Style

3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Brian
“My Les Paul finally stays locked in after a full set. Alternate tunings are basically a button press now.”
Review for: E Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Or.
“I thought it’s kinda gimmick first… but wow. Installed the Type C on my Strat and it works like magic. Change strings, hit a button, done. Yeah it’s not cheap but man, the time I save every rehearsal is crazy worth it.”
Review for: C Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Susan
“Love it for home recording – my Yamaha acoustic is always in tune”
Review for: X Type
Jason
“Learning curve at first, but once set up it’s flawless”
Review for: K Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Robert
“TronicalTune made my SG way more fun to play”
Review for: B1 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner

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