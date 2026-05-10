sam bg 1 Tronicaltune 3+3 Style

3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Chris W.
“I play a lot live, TronicalTune saves me every night”
Review for: A Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Jennifer
“Practicing is way more fun when the guitar is always perfect”
Review for: H Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Jake
“Perfect fit on my Gibson SG, tuning is lightning fast.”
Review for: B Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
M.
“Been using the TronicalTune Plus on my Les Paul for a few months now. Honestly, I don’t even remember the last time I tuned by hand 😆 Just hit the button and the guitar does it all. Super accurate, way better than any clip-on tuner I ever had. On stage it’s a life saver – while others are still tuning, I’m ready to play.”
Review for: A Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Or.
“I thought it’s kinda gimmick first… but wow. Installed the Type C on my Strat and it works like magic. Change strings, hit a button, done. Yeah it’s not cheap but man, the time I save every rehearsal is crazy worth it.”
Review for: C Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner

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