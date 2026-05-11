sam bg 1 Tronicaltune 3+3 Style

3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Sarah
“I recommend it to students – practicing is way more fun on a guitar that stays in tune”
Review for: P Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Alan
“Great for bluegrass jams – my Martin OM never drifts out of tune”
Review for: G Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Lisa G.
“Keeps my Stratocaster perfectly in tune, even after heavy bends”
Review for: C Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
David P. – London, UK
“I travel between humid and dry climates all the time. TronicalTune keeps my guitar perfectly in tune no matter where I play. Pure genius!”
Review for: F1 Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Michael Cox
“Such an amazing product. I purchased an original 2007 Les Paul first production Run which opened my eyes to Tronical and multiple alternate tunings. I had this originally (Type “E”) I put on my main Les Paul Custom for Live shows, and since now have it on multiple Les Paul Customs, a Fender American Strat, Studio only guitars(with the highest accuracy setting).. I have the system on multiple Acoustic guitars(works amazing), and soon to be a SJ-200… I also have one on my sons Taylor GS mini plus with the “short scale” setting. 100% recommend this system to all players.. beginners to pros.. And also stage to studio.. It is not just a tuner..it is a tool that will change your playing and open doors…. Buy it!”
Review for: E Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner

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