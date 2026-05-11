sam bg 1 Tronicaltune 3+3 Style

3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Robert
“My ESP holds tuning way better across a whole night. Going from E to drop C is effortless.”
Review for: C Type Reverse
Timo
“Ottimo per esercitarsi. Un po' troppo insipido per le esibizioni dal vivo.”
Review for: Tronicaltune Strings Basic 010-052
Daniel
“Fast, precise, and reliable – I use it on my Epiphone Les Paul”
Review for: J Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Paul
“I was skeptical, but it works flawlessly on my SG”
Review for: A Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Greg
“No more messing with clip-on tuners on my LP Studio”
Review for: A Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner

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