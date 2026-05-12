sam bg 1 Tronicaltune 3+3 Style

3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Kyle D.
“Switching to C tuning for metal is now instant”
Review for: C5 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Tom
“It was a great idea to introduce the USB charger. Very practical, I ordered two right away for home and the studio.”
Review for: USB charging cable for Tronicaltune / gForce Battery
John
“My Les Paul Standard stays perfectly in tune now, no matter how hard I play.”
Review for: A Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Dan
“My old gForce system was kinda slow, so I got the Upgrade Kit. Super easy swap, just unscrew and put the new one in. Works way faster and battery lasts longer too. Feels like I got a brand new guitar upgrade.”
Review for: Electronic Upgrade for GForce
Anna
“Love how it saves me time in rehearsals”
Review for: C4 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner

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