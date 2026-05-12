sam bg 1 Tronicaltune 3+3 Style

3 badass steps to perfect tuning:

  1. Find Tronicaltune that fits to your Guitar
  2. Ditch the old runers
  3. Slap on Tronicaltune.  Boom – tuned!

What Our Customers Say

Anna
“Perfect for songwriting”
Review for: D Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Kyle D.
“Switching to C tuning for metal is now instant”
Review for: C5 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
James
“My Martin never played this tight before.”
Review for: G Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner
Emily
“So easy to use on my Strat, tuning is instant”
Review for: C1 Type Tronicaltune Plus Guitar Tuner
Greg
“I’ve made to my Martin acoustic”
Review for: G Type Tronicaltune PLUS Guitar Tuner

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